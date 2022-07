Karen Roselle Evelyn Rathburn, Born January 29, 1962 i Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2022 at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Christian Heights Assembly of God Church in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

