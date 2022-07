Barry John Boricchio, born December 2, 1943 in San Francisco, California passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in the Columbarium at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, California on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2 PM

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and service arrangements.