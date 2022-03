William Guy Mitchell, Born November 18, 1956 in Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home

