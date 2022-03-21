Clear
Slicton, Carole

Sabrina Biehl

Carole Mae Slicton Born December 3, 1943 in Muskegon, Michigan passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/17/2022
  • Age: 78
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson Street, Sonora, California with a Vigil held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora and visitation from 2 to 4 PM before the vigil.

