Slicton, Carole

Carole Mae Slicton Born December 3, 1943 in Muskegon, Michigan passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/17/2022

03/17/2022 Age: 78

78 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson Street, Sonora, California with a Vigil held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 4 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora and visitation from 2 to 4 PM before the vigil.