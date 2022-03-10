Wynn, Charles “Chuck”

Charles “Chuck” Richard Wynn, Born July 21, 1937 in Blackburn, Oklahoma passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California

Before moving to California in the mid 1960’s, he worked with his grandfather making Monuments. When he came to California he worked as a large equipment operator at Oroville Dam and at the Sonora mine, along with running his Monument business, Wynn Monuments. Charles became well known all over California for his craftsmanship & detail in making monuments.

Charles was a loving and dedicated husband, and after his wife, Sue was disabled at the age of 33 he became her dedicated caregiver for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, time at the donut shop, fishing at New Melones and taking his friend of over 60 years Zane Orr to the casinos as time allowed.

Charles is survived by his children; Sharnee, Peggy (Alan), Rudge (Tamara) and Troy; 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sue, parents John and Bessey Wynn along with his brothers; Fred, Tom, Jack, Lander, Homer and his sister Zoe.

Donations can be made to Adventist Health Hospice Care 20100 Cedar Rd North, Sonora Ca 95370 or charity of your choosing.

A Celebration of his life will be held, see below, Private Inurnment will be with his wife, Sue Wynn, in the Sonora Masonic Cemetery. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.