Katharina Dorothea Parker, Born May 23, 1933 in Mainz, Germany passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Dignity Senor Living, Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California with her husband. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with cremation and burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/24/2022

03/24/2022 Age: 71

71 Residence: Modesto, CA (former resident of Sonora)