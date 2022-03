Imogene Meredith Graddy, Age 97 of Stockton, California Born June 13, 1924 in Arkansas passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Adventist Health Lodi. Private burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

