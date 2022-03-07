Mangan, Carol

Carol Marie Mangan, born August 6, 1952 in San Francisco passed away on February 12, 2022. Gracious, caring, and kind soul who put others before herself. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and had an amazing green thumb. She loved to pick flowers from her garden to give to people. To a lot of people, she was known as the pant/jean lady at the local storage unit flea market. She loved to talk and she cared so much for everyone she knew, family, and friends. She will truly be missed.

Tuolumne, CA Celebration of Life: March 26, 2022 at the Moose Lodge in Sonora at 2pm, Potluck- please bring your Favorite side dish.