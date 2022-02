Clay Arnold Sweeney, Born August 23, 1932 in Eureka, CA passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Hy-Lond Health Care in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sonora at a later date. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

