Darrell Eugene Leamon, Born October 6, 1931 in Danville, Illinois passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his residence in Jamestown, California. Private burial will be in Columbia Cemetery, Columbia, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements

Date of Death: 02/21/2022

02/21/2022 Age: 90

90 Residence: Jamestown, CA