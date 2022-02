Marianne Margaret Quenneville, born March 19, 1929 in San Francisco, California passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be with her husband in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements

