Judee M. Channell, born June 12, 1948 in Columbia Falls, Montana passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and no services are planned. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

