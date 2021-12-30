Sholer, Stanley “Orval”

Stankey “Orval” Sholer, born October 10, 1945 in French Camp, California passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his residence in Jamestown, California. Orval loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a life long hunter and fisherman and enjoyed talking his grandkids hunting and fishing.

Jamestown, CA Services: Funeral Services with military honors will be held Thursday, December 30th at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California Graveside Services will be held Friday, December 31st at 11 AM at Linden Cemetery, Cady Lane, in Linden, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements