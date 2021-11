Carl Leon Nunes, Born September 20, 1931 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 11/07/2021

11/07/2021 Age: 90

90 Residence: Sonora, CA