Dameion Michael Lawrence, born January 1976 in Winstead Conn. passed away October 24, 2021 at home. He was “Mr. Fix it” a family man, music and beer, big, lovable with a big heart. He liked motorcycles, riding dirt bikes and quads. He loved his nieces and nephew and grandkids, a friend to many. Partner Tata Richison, together 12 years, four children, 4 grandchildren.

Date of Death: 11/24/2021

11/24/2021 Age: 45

45 Residence: Sonora, CA