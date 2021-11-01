Lepape, Elaine

Elaine M. Lepape of Stockton passed away from a short illness on October 26, 2021. She was born to Carrie and Leonard Lepape of Sonora on November 1, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents. Also three brothers and one sister: Russell Lepape, Harry Lepape, Andrew Lepape, And Delphine Maples. She is survived by nephews Andrew Sibert of Long Beach, Ted Sibert of Petaluma, Russell Lepape of San Jose, and David Lepape of Sonora. She is also survived by a niece Deborah Kirchhoff of Modesto. She is being remembered for her bubbly personality, her dry humor, and no one is her enemy attitude. Elaine loved music, especially Christmas melodies and songs, humming and singing to them. She loved dances and gatherings of her fellow friends at Golden Age senior daycare center. She participated in the Special Olympics which she excelled at skiing and enjoyed track and field. One of her favorite activities was gambling at Black Oak Casino and traveling by plane. She is a great angel in heaven and will be greatly missed. For further details contact Terzich and Wilson funeral home (209) 532-3131.

Stockton, CA Services: Graveside service will be held on November 6th, 2021 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery