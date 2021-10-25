Taylor, Karen

Karen Anne Taylor passed away Sunday, Oct. 17. Karen was born Aug. 16, 1960 and was 61 years old. Karen grew up

in Chester, N.J. with her brother Carl. Karen’s father, Carroll Aslaksen, was an engineer and executive for Jersey Power

and Light. Karen’s mother, Anna Marie Aslaksen, was a housewife. Karen’s family moved to Palo Alto, CA due to her

father’s health while she was in college. Karen graduated from Sacramento State University with a BS degree in Business, and as Valedictorian of her class.

Karen met her husband, Marvin, in San Francisco while working for a consulting firm for hotel marketing. Karen and

Marvin were married July 17, 1988 in the Oakland Rose Garden on one of the hottest days on record. Karen, Marvin,

Adrian, Alex and Erica moved to Pinecrest in 1998 when they bought the Pinecrest Chalet. The kids attended Pinecrest

Elementary and later Summerville High. Karen volunteered for all the school trips and functions. There was always a

house full of kids and their friends at the Chalet. After the Chalet was sold in Dec. 2009, Karen worked as a bookkeeper for the family business and at the same time for other businesses.

Karen was a very good ballroom dancer and enjoyed dancing where ever there was music and room to dance. Karen

was an avid hiker and enjoyed many days out with her family for the day or family vacations. Her other passion was

traveling which she did extensively in and out of the US with family. Hiking into the back of Machu Picchu in Peru was her ultimate vacation. Taking a winter trip to France with just her daughter, Erica, ranked at the top too. She made extensive plans for trips and included everyone who could come.

Karen always had a book to read where ever she went. She would spend most late afternoons on the deck reading in the Summer. Karen volunteered for the Friends of the Library. A used book store would never be passed by.

Karen was a great mother and wife, who always had everything in order. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Karen Taylor is survived by her husband, Marvin Taylor; two sons, Adrian and Alex Taylor; daughter, Erica Taylor; brother, Carl Aslaksen and his wife, Nguyen Aslaksen; two sister-in-laws, Catherine Taylor and Yvonne Boudreau; two brother-inlaws, Steven Taylor and Al Boudreau.