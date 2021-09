Maryann Frisa, Born August 14, 1935 in Berkeley, California passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Kaiser Permenente in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 09/26/2021

09/26/2021 Age: 86

86 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 AM at The Gathering Church, 14439 Mono Way, Sonora, California