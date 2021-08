Oscar J. Olivo, Born December 26, 1930 in Mitchell County, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora

Cremation is planned and there will be no services at his request.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 07/27/2021

07/27/2021 Age: 90

90 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA