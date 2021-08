Shannon Deann Revord Randi, Born September 2, 1964 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her residence in Jamestown, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 08/17/2021

08/17/2021 Age: 56

56 Residence: Jamestown, CA