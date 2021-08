Herbert Fong, born October 29, 1939 in Portland, Oregon pased away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Jose, California

Cremation is planned and a Celebration of life will be held in Hollister, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

81 Residence: Hollister, California (formerly of Sonora, California)

