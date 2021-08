Thelma Nadine Rodgers, born September 20, 1936 in Mariposa, Ca passed away August 11, 2021 At Her Residence In Tuolumne. Terzich And Wilson Handling Burial Services.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Visitation Friday 8/27 at Terzich & Wilson from 11-1PM, Chapel service Terzich & Wilson at 1PM. Burial to follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery.