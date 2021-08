Gail Louise Wolf, born August 14, 1956 in Erie, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at her residence in Sonora, California.   Cremation is planned and services will be private Family.  Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

