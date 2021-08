Louis “Louie” Anthony Bava, born March 14, 1943 in San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his residence in Valley Springs, California.

Valley Springs, CA Services: Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, California, Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with funeral service arrangements.