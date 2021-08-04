Cognetti, Sherra

Sherra Yvonne Cognetti, born August 21, 1948 in Joplin, Missouri passed away August 1 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

A wonderful, caring mother and grandmother. Most happy when all her sons and grandchildren were all together. She loved supporting her family by attending all of their events. Loved working on genealogy with her favorite sister Janice. Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Loved the Raiders.