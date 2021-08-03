Bonillas, Mary

Mary L. Bonillas, born August 22 1917 in San Francisco, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 in Sonora Senior Living Center in Jamestown, California.

She had 3 brothers and sisters, along with 7 half-brothers and sisters. She graduated from S.F. Commerce High School in 1934. In 1942, during World War 11, Mary worked in the shipyards. She was a true Rosie the Riveter! In commemoration of distinguished service as a working woman of World War 11, she was recognized as a national auxiliary member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. Mary retired as an electronic supervisor with Dal mo Victor in 1981, and relocated to Sonora full time.

Mary loved gardening. Her beautiful garden reflected hours of tender loving care. Mary had a great love and steadfast devotion to her family. She delighted in the time spent with them. She loved celebrating the holidays and special occasions, making each one festive with family traditions she held dear in her heart. Mary will long be remembered by her family, friends and neighbors, for her many kindnesses, generosity and loving support.

Cremation is planned and at her request, no services are planned. Private inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.