Robert Dale Zickefoose Born July 15, 1923 in Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora

Private burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 07/24/2021

07/24/2021 Age: 98

98 Residence: Sonora, CA