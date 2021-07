Galen “Mut” Mutzner, born December 22, 1926 in Covington, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, July 22, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. At his request, Cremation will be held and there will be no Memorial services. Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.