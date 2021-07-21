Bryan, Shaun

Shaun Edward Bryan, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the young age of 28. He was born in Merced, CA on October 13, 1992 to loving parents Edward and Cheryl Bryan and raised in Modesto.

After graduating from high school, he began a career in construction. Shaun’s passions included spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, riding dirt bikes, going camping, and watching Dragon Ball Z.

Shaun is survived by his parents, Edward and Cheryl Bryan; brother, Chris Bryan; sister, Megan Vargas; grandmother, Carol Sitsler; grandmother, Wanda Bryan; nephew, Isaiah Martinez; and niece, Gracie Bryan.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at Dambacher Mountain Memorial Cemetery in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com