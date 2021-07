Darlene Aubrey Oakes, Born July 31, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at her residence in Twain Harte, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 07/14/2021

07/14/2021 Age: 70

70 Residence: Twain Harte, CA