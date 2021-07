Robert “Lee” Brockett, Born January 14, 1946 in Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 while in Sonora, California

Private Inurnment with Military Honors will be held in Western Montana Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, Montana.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation and burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/29/2021

06/29/2021 Age: 75

75 Residence: Strawberry, CA