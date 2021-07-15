Tilton, Colleen

Colleen Tilton, born Sep. 22, 1924 on Prince Edward Island in Canada, passed away July 9, 2021. A teacher and real estate agent with 3 children and 3 grandchildren, colleen was a beautiful beloved woman admired and well-liked by all who met her. She had a gorgeous smile and an easy-going, supportive personality. An avid bridge/cribbage player, swimmer, lobster enthusiast and world traveler, she was so deeply and mutually loved by her family. It was her favorite saying the “Just when the caterpillar thought that the world was over, it became a butterfly.” On her way out, she spoke of a bridge and as always, she left us with hope and peace.

Date of Death: 07/09/2021

07/09/2021 Age: 96

96 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Private handled by Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home