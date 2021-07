Susan Carol Smith, born June 10, 1949 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Cremation is planned and graveside services are pending in Carters Cemetery, Tuolumne. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation and burial arrangements

Date of Death: 07/29/2021

07/29/2021 Age: 72

72 Residence: Tuolumne, CA