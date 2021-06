John Joseph Murphy of French Camp, California (formerly of Jamestown) Born December 10, 1930 in Oakland, California passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 in Damron Hospital in Stockton, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

