Louise Christine Guthmiller-Brueckner, born February 28, 1928 in Clovis, New Mexico passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her Residence in Mi Wuk Village, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 06/20/2021

06/20/2021 Age: 93

93 Residence: Mi Wuk Village, CA