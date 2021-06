Mary Jane Vietor, born June 11, 1929 in Union Town, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California

Private burial will be in Danville National Cemetery in Danville, Illinois

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Date of Death: 06/17/2021

06/17/2021 Age: 92

92 Residence: Sonora, CA