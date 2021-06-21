Miller, John

John Edgar Miller, born June 19,1938 in Livermore passed away June 16, 2021 at Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale. He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and his only brother, James. John graduated Lodi high in 1956 then attended two years at Santa Clara University; he started a career as a draftsman at San Joaquin County before relocating to Milpitas in 1963 where he began a 31-year career as a civil engineer with the City of Milpitas.

In 1994 he retired to Sonora where he took up golf, was a member of SIRS, and volunteered at the Sonora Library Book Nook. John enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, historic trains, world travel and riverboat cruises. His humor and appreciation of family and friends will be greatly missed.

Per John’s request there will not be any funeral services.