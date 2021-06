Sylvia Jane Bolander, Born September 29, 1926 in Stanford Township, Illinois passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Meadow View Manor, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements. Inurnment will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon

Date of Death: 06/14/2021

06/14/2021 Age: 94

94 Residence: Twain Harte, CA