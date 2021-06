James Robert Shenefelt, born April 18, 1931 in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

