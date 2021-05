Patricia Louise Mariscal, born October 9, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her residence in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/13/2021

05/13/2021 Age: 82

82 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Graveside services will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora.