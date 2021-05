Clarence F. Mellott, born September 20, 1947 passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Turlock Nursing and Rehab Center, Turlock, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 05/14/2021

05/14/2021 Age: 73

73 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA