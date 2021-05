Elecito “Ed” Nadalin, Born September 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 05/13/2021

05/13/2021 Age: 91

91 Residence: Sonora, CA