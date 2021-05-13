Hill, Steven

Steven L. Hill, of Mi-Wuk Village, was born on September 6, 1955 to Alan and Jeanette Hill in Oakland, CA, and passed away at his home on May 11, 2021 at the age of 65.

After graduation from Marina High in San Leandro, Steven operated heavy equipment and worked at DaSilva Gates Construction Company for 25 years before working for George Reed Construction. In his free time, he enjoyed antiquing and restoring cars. On January 8, 2000, he married the love of his life, Siobhan, at the Mount Calvary Church in Sugar Pine, CA.

Steven is survived by his wife of 21 years, Siobhan L. Hill; daughters, Evelyn (Nate) DeFelice Gertsch of San Mateo, CA, Amy (Justin) DeFelice Jensen of Sugar Pine, CA, Mary (Joey Robles) DeFelice of Twain Harte, CA, and Krystal (Dan) Winifred of Yuba City, CA; son, Dan (Krystal) Hill of Crystal Falls, CA; and grandchildren, Adeleine, Jessie, and Sage.

The family invites friends to join them in a memorial celebration at Mount Calvary Church in Sugar Pine at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Donations in Steven’s name may be made to Adventist Health Hospice and the Tuolumne Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com