Kennedy, Aidan
Aidan Anthony Kennedy, born November 28, 1990 in Woodland, California passed away Thursday, April 1,2021 in Modesto, California. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.
- Date of Death: 04/01/2021
- Age: 30
- Residence: Modesto, CA
- Services: A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California.