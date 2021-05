Sandra Sue Thomas, born July 13, 1937 in Gillette, Wyoming passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements. Private Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery with her husband, G. Lee Thomas.

Date of Death: 05/08/2021

05/08/2021 Age: 83

83 Residence: MiWuk Village, CA