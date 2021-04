Jeffery Tapper, born August 30, 1967 in Mt. View, California passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Sonora, CA Services: A Private Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Groveland Evangelical Free Church.