Limon, Albert

Albert Limon was born in Arizona on April 23rd 1931. He passed away on February 11th 2021. He was proceed in death by Margaret Limon in 2013. They were married for 60 years and lived in Sonora since 1992 where they built their dream home. They loved the area. Before retiring, he worked in the Aero Space industry for 30 years with Lockheed. He was a member of the Elks Club and was also active in the SIRS when he was Big Sir.

