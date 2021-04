Muraira, Frederick

Frederick Ordonez Muraira, Age 68 of Escalon, California Born September 5, 1952 in San Jose, California passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, California. Private inurnment will be in Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, California.

Date of Death: 04/25/2021

04/25/2021 Age: 68

68 Residence: Escalon, CA

Escalon, CA Services: Memorial services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12 Noon at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California.