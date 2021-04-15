Uvelli, Joseph

Joseph Peter Uvelli, born August 23, 1924 passed away March 25, 2021 in Oakdale, CA. Terzich & Wilson are handling arrangements. Joseph loved wood workmanship in his spare time in his younger years, always building something or doing wood crafts with his loving wife. He served in World War 2 as a military policeman and was proud of his service for his country. He was a man of few words but had a big heart. 8 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grand children.

Columbia, CA Services: April 1, 2021 Jamestown Cemetary Graveside Service 11:30AM Military Honors