Laverne “Vern” James Tessaro, Born May 7, 1934 in TuniTown, Arkansas passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, California. A private Family Celebration of life will be held and inurnment will be in Carter’s Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/03/2021

04/03/2021 Age: 76

76 Residence: Sonora, CA